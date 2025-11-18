Main accused involved in attack on cow vigilantes arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The main accused involved in attacking a cow vigilante and a police officer at Chikalthana on October 7 was arrested from Kurla, in Mumbai, on Monday night.

It may be noted that a group of 20 to 25 women, youth and minors, armed with sticks, attacked a cow vigilante and a police officer who rushed to the spot on information that meat of banned animals was being smuggled.

Main attacker of the incident, Parvez Musa Qureshi (25, Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana), was hiding in a butchery at Kurla area of Mumbai since then.

Police Inspector Geeta Bagwade said that MIDC Cidco police arrested the main accused while he was asleep on Monday late at night.

A mob attacked Gaurakshak Ganesh Appasaheb Shelke (24, Palashi), Police Officer Ankush Dhage and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Sanitation Inspector Sachin Shinde, who had gone to the Pushpak Garden area of Chikalthana on the morning of October 7 to catch smugglers with prohibited meat.

Ganesh and Sachin were seriously injured in the case. Hindu organisations came together to express strong anger against this incident on October 8.

This had taken a serious turn. After Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar assured of taking strict action, the tension reduced. Feroz Harun Qureshi (33), Isa Gafur Qureshi (45), Uzef Jafar Qureshi (20) and Ruksar Isa Qureshi (38) were arrested and a 17-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile correction home.

Clue found through contact with relatives

The main attacker Parvez, left the city within hours of the attack. On the advice of Police Inspector Geeta Bagwade, APIs Bharat Pachole and Kailash Lahane were constantly keeping a watch on him.

When it was learned that he was in contact with a relative, the police used sources on Sunday. Further investigation confirmed that Parvez was in the Kurla area of Mumbai.

Along with Pachole and Lahane, constables Sanjay Nand, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Sonawane, Ratan Naglot, Arvind Puri, and Parashuram Sonune rushed towards Mumbai.

He was caught in the evening while he was asleep in a room and brought here. The court remanded him in police custody until November 23. Parvez led the attack and also stabbed Ganesh.