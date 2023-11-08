Main accused purchased drugs after the murder, removed ‘DP’

Sagar and Ganesh enemy since two years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ganesh Maruti Raut (28, Sainagar, near Gurudattanagar, Garkheda) was stabbed to death in a dispute between two neighbours. After the incident which took place in Pundliknagar on Tuesday, the main accused Sagar Vikram Kesbhat (Patil) purchased drugs worth Rs 800 from Baijipura and also made the Facebook profile private and removed his display picture.

According to police, on Monday night, Preeti Mule (Gurudattanagar, Garkheda) had an argument with the Dixit family living in front of their house. Mule called Ganesh and the Dixit family called Sagar, Shubham to intervene. As Ganesh and Sagar had an old rivalry, a fight broke out between them and Sagar stabbed Ganesh in the chest. Ganesh died on the spot.

Connection with drugs, criminal gangs

Pundliknagar police immediately arrested Sagar, Shubham along with others. During the search, the police found eight drug pills in Sagar's pocket. He admitted that he got them from Baijipura for Rs 800. After the murder, he also removed his DP and made the Facebook profile private. He was in touch with criminal gangs in Pundliknagar for many years.