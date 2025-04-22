Maintain consistency in preparation: Anand Sadavarte

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I decided to serve society by becoming an officer. I made efforts and succeeded in the competitive examination. Everyone preparing for the examination should maintain consistency in study to achieve success,” said Anand Sarla Rajesh Sadavarte, a resident of the city, who secured All India Rank 945 in the merit list of union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Currently, he is working as a class one officer at the Indian Council of Agriculture Research Institute in Srinagar. He said that he would try harder to improve his rank. Anand did his schooling at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vasmat. He completed his 10th standard from Jaibhavani High School and 12th standard from Deogiri College.

After the 12th standard, he studied Mechanical Engineering at MIT. On completion of engineering, he worked in a company for a few days. Later, he went to Delhi and started preparing for the UPSC examination.

Initially, he started studying at the Ambedkarite Mission Center. He went to Pune the study from Delhi.

While studying there, he took the examination of the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare of the Central Government and passed it. He continued his preparation for UPSC at the same time. Anand got a 945 rank on his third attempt. Earlier, in his second attempt, he reached the interview stage but was not successful.

Anand's father retired from the land records department last year. His elder brother is working as a revenue assistant (talathi) in the district.