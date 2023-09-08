Maintain coordination with people, mandals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the security during the upcoming Ganesh festival and other festivals, the additional director general of police (DGP, administration) Dr Nikhil Gupta issued directives to the senior police officers.

A review of safety and security of the city and the range during Ganesh Utsav, Eid-e-Milad, Khuldabad Urs was taken during the meeting in the city on Friday. CP Manoj Lohiya, special inspector general of police Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan and all senior officers were present. The officers demanded additional police force during the festival season. They demanded the additional SRPF teams, DCP, Dy SP level officers for the bandobast.

Dr Gupta issued directives regarding the bandobast, Nakabandi, prohibitory actions and appointments of the officers. He told the officers to maintain coordination with the people and the Ganesh Mandals.