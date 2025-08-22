“Maintain discipline, teamwork, and positive communication skills” District collector: Work positively in administration to resolve citizens’ issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government employees should efficiently provide services to citizens by following qualities such as discipline, teamwork, time management, positive communication skills, and problem-solving ability. Instructions were given by District Collector Deelip Swami during the inauguration of the officer-employee training program in the Municipal Council department.

A one-day special training workshop was organized at the District Planning Hall for officers and employees of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats under the Urban Development Department. Present were Joint Commissioner of Municipal Administration Syed Rafique; Assistant Commissioner Rishikesh Bhalerao; Chief Officer of Khultabad Municipal Council Samir Sheikh; Chief Officer of Phulambri Municipal Council Dnyaneshwar Dhomare; Chief Officer of Gangapur Municipality Santosh Agale; Chief Officer of Vaijapur Municipality Bhagwat; Chief Officer of Sillod Municipality Karbhari Divekar; Chief Officer of Paithan Municipality Pallavi Ambhore; Chief Officer of Soygaon Municipal Council Sambhaji Deshmukh, as well as other officials and employees from the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.Guidance on stress management was provided by Ashok Deshmukh. Eighteen outstanding officers and employees were honored with certificates by District Collector Dilip Swami.

Call for transparency

While delivering government programs, schemes, facilities, and services to citizens, maintaining transparency and accountability is the key to true service. District Collector Swami urged officials to use modern technology for cleanliness drives, water supply, revenue collection, and digital services.