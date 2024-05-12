Major candidates, number of voters in A’bad Constituency today

Box

Major candidates in fray

Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre--Shiv Sena

Chandrakant Khaire--Shiv Sena (UBT)

MP Imtiaz Jaleel--AIMIM

Sanjay Jagtap---BSP

Afsar Khan---Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Harshvardhan Jadhav---Independent

Other Independents----31

Voters data

Total Voters----20,61,220

Male voters---10,77,809

Female voters-- 9,81,773

Transgender-----------43

First-time voters--28,412

Polling stations---2,040

Women-run booths--13

Sensitive Polling Stations---13

Voting pc of last elections

The year-wise voting percentage is as follows;

Year-------Percentage

2009-------51.56 pc

2014-------61.04 pc

2019-------63.48 pc

Constituency wise voters

Assembly Constituency-wise number of voters

Assembly Constituency-----voters

Kannad------------------------3,25,637

Aurangabad Central---------3,50,252

Aurangabad East-------------3,38,164

Aurangabad West------------3,89,376

Vaijapur-----------------------3,10,380

Gangapur---------------------3,47,411

EVMs required

A total of 6,120 EVMs will be required in the whole Constituency. A total of three EVMs will be sent to each of 2,040 polling stations.

Voters assistant on booths

There will be voter assistants to assist at the polling booths. The district will have 45 election centres as ‘model polling booths.’ There will be 10 booths for young employees.