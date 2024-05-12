Major candidates, number of voters in A’bad Constituency today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2024 10:10 PM2024-05-12T22:10:03+5:302024-05-12T22:10:03+5:30
Box Major candidates in fray Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre--Shiv Sena Chandrakant Khaire--Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Imtiaz Jaleel--AIMIM Sanjay Jagtap---BSP ...
Box
Major candidates in fray
Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre--Shiv Sena
Chandrakant Khaire--Shiv Sena (UBT)
MP Imtiaz Jaleel--AIMIM
Sanjay Jagtap---BSP
Afsar Khan---Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Harshvardhan Jadhav---Independent
Other Independents----31
Box
Voters data
Total Voters----20,61,220
Male voters---10,77,809
Female voters-- 9,81,773
Transgender-----------43
First-time voters--28,412
Polling stations---2,040
Women-run booths--13
Sensitive Polling Stations---13
Box
Voting pc of last elections
The year-wise voting percentage is as follows;
Year-------Percentage
2009-------51.56 pc
2014-------61.04 pc
2019-------63.48 pc
Box
Constituency wise voters
Assembly Constituency-wise number of voters
Assembly Constituency-----voters
Kannad------------------------3,25,637
Aurangabad Central---------3,50,252
Aurangabad East-------------3,38,164
Aurangabad West------------3,89,376
Vaijapur-----------------------3,10,380
Gangapur---------------------3,47,411
Box
EVMs required
A total of 6,120 EVMs will be required in the whole Constituency. A total of three EVMs will be sent to each of 2,040 polling stations.
Box
Voters assistant on booths
There will be voter assistants to assist at the polling booths. The district will have 45 election centres as ‘model polling booths.’ There will be 10 booths for young employees.Open in app