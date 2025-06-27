Major IPS, state police reshuffle impacts Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant reshuffle under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the state government has transferred several senior IPS and State Police Service officers, effecting major changes in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police hierarchy on Friday.

Jayashree Gaikwad, additional SP from Ratnagiri, has been appointed DCP, State Intelligence Department (SID), while Yashwant Kale, earlier serving in Parbhani, joins the CID here. Madhuri Karangane, under consideration for posting, will now head the city’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as superintendent of police. Former ACB Nashik SP Sharmila Gharge has been posted as DCP in the city, alongside Pankaj Atulkar, SRPF Commandant from Solapur, who joins the local police commissionerate in the same rank. Among the outgoing officers, Shilwant Dhavle (DCP Headquarters) will take over as SP, Chief Minister’s Security in Mumbai, while Rushikesh Singareddy (DCP ATS) has been transferred to Nagpur, and Somay Munde (DCP Zone-1) to Pune. Sandip Atole, SP ACB, has been appointed DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad. The transfers were executed based on Establishment Board No. 1’s recommendations and approved by the competent authority. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to streamline senior-level policing across the state.