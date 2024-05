Major power outage scheduled for maintenance work in city

Cidco N-2, N-3, N-4 and other areas to face outage from 10 am to 4 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has announced scheduled power outages in certain areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, to facilitate essential maintenance work.

The outage schedule is as follows:

8 am to 12 pm: Aurangpura, Samarthnagar, and all areas on the CP office feeder.

10 am to 2 pm: Mayurnagar, N-11, N-12, Lunar Society, Siddharthnagar, Jamanjyoti, Fakirwadi, Yasinnagar, Harsul village, Jatwada road, Chetnanagar, Jahangir Colony, Beri Bagh Colony, Kolthanwadi Road, Bhagatsinghnagar, Harsul to Pisadevi Road, Bhimtekdi, Beghar Yojana, Honajinagar, Saravaibhav, Saida Colony, Amberhill to Everest College, Pratapnagar, Shahanurwadi, Jyotinagar, Chausarnagar, Dargah, Bhimgad, Kasliwal Residency, Chanakyapuri, Shamsnagar, Devanagari, Dasmeshvihar, Akshay Garden, Pardeshi Tower, Zambad Corner, Vishan Residency, Tuljainagar, Indiranagar, Gadiyanagar, Shivraj Colony, Keshavnagari, Deshpandepuram, Mayurban Colony, Raynagar, Jalna Road, Ahimsanagar, Venkatesnagar, Raghuveernagar.

10 am to 4 pm: Cidco N-2, N-3, N-4, Thackeraynagar, Parijatnagar, Spandannagar, Mukundwadi, Jayabhavaninagar, Tirupati Colony, ST Colony, Pundliknagar, Hanumannagar, Vishrantinagar, Mayanagar, Gajanannagar, Savitrinagar, Ramnagar, MHADA, Chikalthana, ST workshop, BSNL office, Concept Pharma, Meltron, N-1, Town Centre, Connaught, Cidco office, LIC office, N-5, N-6, N-7, N-9, Kausar Park, Ganpati Mandir, Mehta DP, Sisodia, Naregaon, Garkheda area, Pannalalnagar and Shivajinagar.

10 am to 12 pm: Kanchanwadi and Nakshatrawadi.

3 pm to 4 pm: Abhushan Park in Deolai area, Bhakta Prahladnagar, Vijayantnagar, Sri Vihar Colony, Arunoday Colony, Datta Mandir, Hariramnagar, Bambatnagar, Rajeshnagar and Kausar Park areas.

MSEDCL has urged consumers to cooperate during the outage period.