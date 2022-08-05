Majority of Girijamata Gram Vikas Panel on Yesgaon GP

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Yesgaon number two and three gram panchayats in the Khultabad tehsil have come into existence recently. In the very first election, the Girijamata Gram Vikas Panel secured a clear majority by winning four out of seven seats.

Ekta Gram Vikas Panel led by Satish Khandagale and Vijay Jadhav and Girijamata Gram Vikas Panel led by Arun Vasantrao Khandagale were in the fray in the Gram Panchayat elections in Yesgaon. Two members of Girija Mata panel and one member of Ekta Gram Vikas panel were elected unopposed. Nine candidates were in the fray for the remaining four seats. The counting process was carried out in the presence of Tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh, PI Bhujang Hatmode, Lalchand Wanre, Deepak Hinge, Sachin Sargar and Bhagwan Ghusle on Friday. Among the winning candidates, Latabai Sunil Khandagale (unopposed), Renuka Arun Khandagale (unopposed), Ganesh Punjaram Dangode, Pradeep Asaram Pathare of Girijamata panel won while Chhayabai Prabhakar Khandagale (unopposed), Madhukar Devrao Khandagale, Mangalabai Dinkar Khandagale of Ekta panel won in the elections.