Makai Gate reopens for traffic after 4 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Owing to conservation work, traffic movement through Makai Gate had been closed since May. With about 50 per cent of the conservation work now completed, the gate will be reopened for two-wheelers and four-wheelers from Friday. This will put an end to the nearly 3 km detour that citizens and tourists had to take for travelling to Begumpura, Pahadsingpura, and Bibi ka Maqbara for the past four months.

In May, conservation work such as ceiling roof repair, strengthening, and waterproofing was undertaken. Before this, cement layers on the gate had been removed. For the smooth progress of this work, traffic movement through the gate was halted. Priority was given to completing the inner section of the gate so that traffic could resume at the earliest. With this work completed, the gate is set to open for vehicles from Friday.

Traditional materials used in conservation

The conservation is being carried out using the same materials that were used in the original construction of Makai Gate. As a result, the gate is expected to regain its former grandeur. Materials such as jaggery, bael (wood apple), and nachni (finger millet) are being used in the process, informed Rahul Dasharathe.

50 pc conservation work completed

“About 50 pc of the conservation work on Makai Gate has been completed. The movement for two-wheelers and four-wheelers has been allowed since Friday, but heavy vehicles will continue to be restricted on this route,” said state archaeological engineer, Rameshwar Nipane.

3 km detour saved

“For the past three months, nearly 50,000 to 60,000 citizens faced inconvenience daily due to the closure of this route, forcing each of them to take an extra 2.5 to 3 km detour. That detour will no longer be necessary,” said former corporator Ganu Pandey.