Malati Girdhari passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 27, 2025 22:50 IST2025-10-27T22:50:07+5:302025-10-27T22:50:07+5:30
Malati Madhavrao Girdhari (82, Shivdatt Housing Society, Cidco N-8), passed away on Monday. She is survived by three sons, ...
Malati Madhavrao Girdhari (82, Shivdatt Housing Society, Cidco N-8), passed away on Monday. She is survived by three sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. She was the mother of senior journalist Vivek Girdhari. Her last rites were performed at the Central Naka crematorium.Open in app