Male Nurses’ Protection Committee announced morcha on October 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) recently issued a notification for the nursing recruitment process, reserving 80% of posts for women and 20% for men. This has sparked strong protests among nursing students and young men. In response, the Male Nurses’ Protection Committee has announced a “Halla Bol” morcha on October 10, from Kranti Chowk to the District Collector’s office.

Nursing students across the city have been urged to participate, said the committee’s state coordinators Samyak Jamdhade, Sachin Khandare, Durgadas Shinde, and Shankar Naiknavare.