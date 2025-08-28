Male nurses’ rescue committee ends hunger strike on 11th day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Male Nurses’ Rescue Committee ended its indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, protesting the 80% reservation for girls and 20% for boys in nursing recruitment. The Chief Minister had promised a solution, followed by assurances from Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat and the district administration.

Students Sachin Khandare, Durgadas Shinde, and Shankar Naikanvare began the strike in front of the District Collector’s office. Police admitted Shinde and Naikanvare to Ghati Hospital on the fourth day, while Khandare remained on strike, later joined by Anant Sanap. Assistant Revenue Officer Babulal Dhakne intervened to conclude the strike.

The committee warned it may intensify the protest if the government fails to keep its promise. Key participants included Samyak Jamdhade, David Lokhande, Mayur Maske, Yashodeep Jadhav, Deepak Aher, Vishal Mohite, Sachin Jadhav, Vijay Shirsat, Yogesh Mule, Abhijit Lakhute, and others.

Photo: Assistant revenue officer Babulal Dhakne ends the hunger strike of Sachin Khandare and Anant Sanap.