Malik Ambar’s 399th Death Anniversary Celebrated, Demand for Memorial at Town Hall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city's modern architect, dignitaries from various fields gathered to honor his legacy and marked the 399th death anniversary of Malik Ambar.

A special event was held at Silk Mill Colony, where it was resolved to organize a grand ‘Jashne Malik Ambar’ for his 400th death anniversary next year. Historians, students, citizens, lawyers, and government officials attended the event. They acknowledged Malik Ambar’s contributions, such as the ‘Nahar-e-Amberi’ and his architectural style, which remain inspirational today. A demand was raised to convert the Town Hall into a Malik Ambar Memorial Museum. Advocate Attaur Rahman Ambari, Malik Ambar’s 16th descendant, Yashwant Bhandare, and Balasaheb Garud spoke at the event. Dr. Sheikh Ejaz Munshimiyya highlighted Malik Ambar’s agricultural welfare and water management, noting that Khadki had year-round clean water during his time. Professor Abdullah Chaus praised his secular approach, creating facilities for all religions. Malik Ambar was known as a just ruler who listened to the people’s problems. The event was moderated by Mirza Nadvi and Zubair Ambari.