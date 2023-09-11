Malkapur Bank chairman’s car pelted with stones

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Reserve Bank of India has canceled the permit of the Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank. Hence, the money of more than 400 depositors has been liquidated. The chairman of the bank and former MLA Chainsukh Sancheti had to face the wrath of the depositors in a meeting held on Monday. Considering the severity of the situation, Sancheti left the meeting. However, some youths chased and pelted his car with the stones. Moreover, they also slapped the manager of the bank.

The Malkapur Bank Thevidar Kruti Samiti had organised a meeting at Kesharbaug Mangal Karyalaya in N-3, Cidco on Monday. Bank chairman Sancheti also attended the meeting. He told the depositors that the Bank has gained a gross profit of Rs 47.91 lakh. We have appealed against RPI to the competent authority. The hearing on this matter will be held at New Delhi on September 23. The decision will be in our favour and the bank will be started again. However, the depositors were not ready to listen and they asked him to give his statement in writing. As the situation was getting very tense, in the presence of security guards and the police, Sancheti left the venue. The meeting was held by the official of the Kruti samiti Shivnath Rathi and Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh president Sanjay Sancheti was also present.

Chainsukh Sancheti said, presently, the bank has the deposits of Rs 669.59 crore, including Rs 217 crores of 120 patsansthas. The remaining Rs 452.59 crore is of the depositors. We can return the money to the depositors easily. When the RBI will grant permission, the bank will start returning the deposits with the interest by 2024.