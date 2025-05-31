Mall to be constructed on government land for sale of agricultural produce

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

It is essential to study the experiences of farmers during cultivation, the recommendations made by universities, and the market conditions. To achieve this, teams of agricultural scientists from the central government and university experts will directly visit the farmers' fields to engage in dialogue with them. Mobile laboratories for soil testing will be made available to farmers. Additionally, separate malls for selling organic agricultural produce cultivated by farmers will be constructed on government land, said Agriculture Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate on Friday.

The Agriculture Department organized a dialogue session with progressive and experimental farmers at a lawn near Jalna Road. Farmers from across Marathwada participated in this farmers' dialogue. Present at the event were MLA Anuradha Chavan, Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, Project Director of ‘SMART’ Dr. Hemant Vasekar, Director (ATMA) Ashok Kiranalli, Divisional Deputy Director of Agriculture Prakash Deshmukh, district agriculture officers from all districts, and farmers.

During the dialogue, groups were formed focusing on crops such as cotton, maize, soybean, orchards, protected cultivation, spice farming, farmer groups and producer companies, food processing industries, allied agricultural businesses, and natural farming. The suggestions put forth by these farmer groups were heard attentively by the Agriculture Minister and duly noted.