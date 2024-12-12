Man abducted over elopement suspicion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four individuals allegedly abducted a man on suspicion of eloping with their sister. The incident occurred on Thursday at 11 pm in Dhawda village, Sillod.

The abductors identified as Aryan Petare and Avinash Petare (both residents of Bilda, Phulambri taluka), along with two unidentified accomplices, reportedly kidnapped 20-year-old Bhausaheb Unhone in a car. The victim’s mother, Manisha Unhone, lodged a complaint at the Sillod Rural Police Station. Following the complaint lodged, police registered a case against Aryan Petare, Avinash Petare and the two unknown individuals.