Man accuses in-laws of torching him to fire

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a love marriage, a man who went to meet his wife, who had been forcibly taken back to her parental home by her family, was assaulted by his in-laws. In a fit of anger, the man immolated himself and alleged that his in-laws had torched him. However, after reviewing CCTV footage, the police stated that the facts of the incident came to light.

The accused have been identified as father-in-law Sanjay Gaikwad, cousin father-in-law Kishore Gaikwad, and mother-in-law Sunita Gaikwad, all residents of Khandewadi, Patoda Shivar. Their son-in-law, Pawan Samadhan Adsul (25, Barshi in District Solapur), was seriously injured in the fire incident.

Pawan had a love marriage with Priyanka Sanjay Gaikwad on December 28, 2024, at the Siddheshwar temple in Wadgaon. After the wedding, the couple lived happily together. However, Priyanka’s family was against their marriage. On March 12, while Pawan and his family were away from home, the Gaikwad family broke into the house and forcibly took Priyanka back to her parental home. When Pawan learned about this, he filed a missing persons report at the local police station based on the incident.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was continuously sending messages to Pawan, asking him to come and take her back home. On April 21, Pawan and four friends arrived at his wife's house. There, another dispute broke out between him and his in-laws, during which he was also assaulted. Enraged over the incident, Pawan torched himself. He sustained 50 per cent burn injuries. “In his statement to police, he alleged that his in-laws had burnt him. However, when the police surveyed the CCTV footage, it revealed that Pawan himself committed the crime,” said the police inspector, Atul Yerame.