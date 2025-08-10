Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen in Balajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Balajinagar home on Friday night, leading to the arrest of the accused, Prashant Dalve.

According to police, Dalve(Balajinagar), called the victim, identified as Priya (name changed), to meet him at Akashvani Chowk around 8:30 p.m. He reportedly took her phone, led her to his home, and locked her in an upstairs room where he molested her. He then took a photo of her and threatened her, stating, “Your honor is in my hands. If you tell anyone, you’ll see what happens.” Jawaharnagar police have filed a case against Dalve under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Assistant police sub-inspector Kedare is leading the ongoing investigation.