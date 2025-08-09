Man arrested for carrying country-made pistol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Waluj police on Friday arrested a man near Tisgaon slum for possessing a country-made pistol.

The accused, identified as Amit Lahane (21, Shivshahinagar, Mukundwadi), was found in possession of the weapon worth Rs 25,000. Acting on a tip-off received by Police Sub-Inspector Dinesh Ban, police laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Upon investigation, it was found that he did not possess a firearms license. A criminal case was registered against him. The accused is a habitual offender. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade and Assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde, with the participation of PSI Dinesh Ban, and constables Vilas Wagh, Babasaheb Kakade, Balasaheb Andhale and others.