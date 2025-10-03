Man arrested for LSD Sale

The Narcotics Department arrested Khadri Maruf Ahmed (26, Aref Colony) for selling LSD near Bibi ka Maqbara.

A search revealed 10 small packets of LSD (0.09 grams) and a mobile phone. The total seizure is valued at Rs 1 lakh. He was taken into custody on Friday and remanded by court on Oct 8. The operation was led by police inspector Geeta Bagwade under the guidance of police commissioner Pravin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Navale, and ACP Sanbhaji Pawar. Citizens spotting drug sales or abuse can report via WhatsApp at 9684702002. Informants’ identities will remain confidential, and rewards will be given for useful information.