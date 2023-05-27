Man arrested for marrying minor girl

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-human trafficking squad arrested a man for kidnapping a minor girl last year and marrying her. The police took the couple into custody from a brick kiln in Latrur district.

Police said, Akash Ananda Kamble (23, Chikhalbhosi, Kandhar Nanded) met a 16 years old girl from the Begumpura area last year. They developed a friendship and exchanged phone numbers. They used to talk with each and also met frequently. They fell in love and decided to marry, but the family members of the girl opposed it. Last year, Akash eloped with the girl in April and marry her. A case was registered with Begumpura police station. He took her to Hyderabad, Shirur Pune, and Pangaon in the Latur district.

The squad during the investigation found that the couple is staying at Patharwadi on Renapur and Pangaon Road in the Latur district. They were staying in a brick kiln there.

Accordingly, PI Shamkant Patil, API Sushma Pawar, Isaq Pathan, D D Khare, Santosh Tribhuvan, Babasaheb Rathod, Jayashree Khande, Amruta Kabliye, Hira Chincholkar, and others went and took the couple into custody. The accused has been arrested while the girl has been handed over to her relatives.