Man arrested for posting obscene comments on Instagram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The rural cyber police arrested Sagar Jagdale of Vaijapur for posting obscene comments on women using fake Instagram accounts. The incident came to light when a married couple shared wedding anniversary photos on Instagram, and the accused, through accounts @amolgaikwad1508 and @pavanpavar281, defamed them. The couple lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station on 30 July 2025 under Section 67 of the IT Act. Investigation revealed Jagdale created the fake accounts and admitted posting offensive comments. The probe was led by police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh with his team. Authorities advised online caution, avoiding unknown links, and reporting abuse immediately.