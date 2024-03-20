Man arrested for repeatedly cheating people with money-raining scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sahebkhan Yasinkhan Pathan, alias Sattar Baba (57), has been arrested for allegedly cheating a hotelier in Paithan of Rs 2.5 lakh by promising rainfall of money.

According to police, Pathan, a resident of Naregaon, has a history of similar scams. Over the past ten years, he has cheated numerous people in Marathwada by promising them immense wealth.

Raghunath Bansi Ichhaiya (49), who owns a hotel in Paithan, was approached by Pathan in 2017. Pathan claimed he could cure Ichhaiya's crippled daughter with a special medicine and also make it rain money. Trusting Pathan, Ichhaiya gave him Rs 2.5 lakh in 2023.

However, there was no rainfall of money, and Ichhaiya realized he had been cheated. He then filed a complaint with the MIDC Cidco police station. The officials informed that this is the seventh case registered against Pathan. He has been arrested multiple times in the past for similar offenses but continues to cheat people after being released on bail. PI Gautam Patare is further investigating the case.