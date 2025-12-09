Man arrested for sending obscene messages to women

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The cyber police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (rural) have arrested a man who created a fake social media account in a woman’s name and sent obscene messages to other women. The operation took place on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Jalil Shah Khalil Inamdar (Bhavur in Vaijapur tehsil).

Jalil had opened a fake Instagram account and was sending obscene messages to women. Fed up with the harassment, a woman from Vaijapur lodged a complaint with the police. Following an investigation, the cyber police apprehended Jalil Shah. During the inquiry, it was revealed that he had used OTP from his own sister’s mobile to create the fake Instagram account on his own phone. Using the name and photo of the complainant woman, he intended to engage in obscene chats with other women. After his arrest, Jalil confessed to the crime.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of assistant police inspector (API) Vijay Singh Jonwal, assistant sub-inspector Kalas Kamthe, Datta Tarte, Savita Jaybhaye, Mukesh Wagh, Yogesh Tarmale, and Rajesh Rathod.