Man arrested for wielding sword, creating panic in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested 30-year-old Shaharam Bhawar of Gangapur for terrorizing locals with a sharp sword.

During a combing operation and checkpoint duty, the local crime branch received a tip that Bhawar was carrying a sword illegally on Saturday. The team immediately informed police inspector Vijay Singh Rajput,and team take swift action. The police apprehended Bhawar, who surrendered the sword during questioning. The weapon was seized, and a case was registered at Gangapur Police Station.