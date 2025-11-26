Man arrested in Gangapur with homemade pistol and two live cartridges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police from the local crime branch arrested a man carrying a homemade pistol along with two live cartridges. The action took place on Tuesday at 10 pm on the Gangapur–Ambevadi route near the city. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Borude (24, Ramdoha, Nesava, Ahilyanagar district).

Police had received information that a person was standing on the Gangapur–Ambevadi road carrying a homemade pistol. Acting on the tip-off, they spotted Gaurav Borude near Ambevadi around 9 pm on Tuesday. During a search, police found a homemade pistol with a magazine strapped to his waist and two live cartridges. His mobile phone, along with the weapon and cartridges, was seized. The case was registered late at night at Gangapur Police Station based on a complaint filed by police sub-inspector Mahesh Ghuge. The operation was conducted under the guidance of crime branch team. Gaurav Borude was presented in Gangapur court on Wednesday, where he was remanded to one day of police custody. Further investigation is being carried out by police sub inspector Anil Zore.