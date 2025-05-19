Man assaults traffic cop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man was booked for assaulting a traffic constable after being stopped from entering the heavily waterlogged Shivajinagar underpass on Sunday.

The accused, Bhagwat Kathar (38), a resident of Gajanan Colony, attacked Constable Tukaram Chavan, who was on duty at Deolai Chowk, managing traffic due to 4-5 feet of water accumulation in the subway. Despite warnings, Kathar attempted to ride his moped through the underpass. When stopped again, he allegedly grabbed Chavan’s collar, hurled abuses, and pushed him onto the road, causing injuries. Chavan’s colleagues immediately intervened and handed Kathar over to Satara Police. A case has been registered.