Man assaults wife in shop, issues murder threat
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 3, 2025 21:20 IST2025-05-03T21:20:08+5:302025-05-03T21:20:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A woman was assaulted and threatened with murder by her husband while shopping in the Pundliknagar area around 8 pm on May 1.
The accused, identified as Raju Dongarjal, confronted his 24-year-old wife inside a clothing shop. Grabbing her neck and slapping her, he threatened, "Withdraw the police case or I'll stab you. I don't have a knife today, but I will next time." The woman had earlier filed complaints against Raju, which reportedly led to ongoing tension between them. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station.