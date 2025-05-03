Man assaults wife in shop, issues murder threat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman was assaulted and threatened with murder by her husband while shopping in the Pundliknagar area around 8 pm on May 1.

The accused, identified as Raju Dongarjal, confronted his 24-year-old wife inside a clothing shop. Grabbing her neck and slapping her, he threatened, “Withdraw the police case or I’ll stab you. I don’t have a knife today, but I will next time.” The woman had earlier filed complaints against Raju, which reportedly led to ongoing tension between them. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station.