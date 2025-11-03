Man attacked by wife and in-laws over money dispute; struck with cutter, bitten

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man was seriously injured after his wife and in-laws allegedly attacked him with a vegetable cutter and bit him during a heated argument over money. The incident took place on November 2 in the Bhadkal Gate area.

The victim, Shaikh Ejaz (40), who works in a private firm, had returned home around 1.30 pm when his wife Sheikh Humaira, father-in-law Shaikh Sadiq, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law Shaikh Jafar demanded Rs 4 lakh to purchase a new house. Ejaz refused, saying he had already given them Rs 4 lakh earlier. Angered by his response, the accused allegedly beat him with fists and kicks. His wife and brother-in-law reportedly struck his head with a vegetable cutter, while his mother-in-law bit his leg, leaving him injured. Following his complaint, City Chowk police registered a case against all four accused and have begun further investigation.