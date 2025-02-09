Man attacked while stopping fight
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2025 08:35 PM2025-02-09T20:35:03+5:302025-02-09T20:35:03+5:30
A man was assaulted while attempting to mediate a dispute between his sister and her husband. The incident took place on recently at Kamgar Chowk, N-3, Cidco.
The accused has been identified as Tushar Chavan, while the complainant is Pratik Rathod (Bhushan Nagar, Garkheda). According to the police, a domestic argument escalated when Chavan began assaulting his wife. Rathod intervened to stop the fight, but Chavan allegedly attacked him with a metal object, injuring his forehead. Following the complaint, Pundliknagar Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.