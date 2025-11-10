Man attacked with sword over electric wire dispute; five booked in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a sword, axe, and sticks over a dispute regarding a broken electric wire in Avvalgaon village, Vaijapur taluka, on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against five accused in connection with the incident. According to the complaint, Rahul Savai (Gat No. 108, Avvalgaon) found that an electric wire passing through his farm had snapped. When he questioned the matter, Anil Savai and his associates allegedly attacked him using sharp weapons, leaving him severely injured. Based on his report, police booked Anil Savai, Sunil Savai, Navnath Chaudhary, Babasaheb Chaudhary, and Vijay Rothe under relevant sections at the Virgaon Police Station. Head constable Vijay Bamhede is leading the investigation.