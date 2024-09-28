Man attacks brother, sister-in-law over family dispute



Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man attacked his elder brother, and sister-in-law with a sword, axe and iron rod at the Kawsan area of Paithan on Friday night.

A case was registered with police against the five persons. Police arrested three of them last night. According to details, Raosaheb Avhad, a constable at Paithan Police Station had a dispute with his younger brother Balu Avhad for the past one year. Raosaheb was talking with his friend Bandu Rakte at the former’s house at 9.30 pm yesterday.

Balu Avhad (48), his son Pratik Balu Avhad (21), wife Kusum Avahd, and friends Mahendra Deshmukh and Devendra Sontakke- came to Raosaheb’s house.

Kusum threw chilli powder in the eyes of Raosaheb while Pratik and Balu attacked him with a sword and axe.

Raosaheb’s wife Alka and Bandu Rakte were also beaten up black and blue. The accused ran away from the spot after beating them up. The neighbours rushed Raosaheb and Alka in the Government Hospital of Paithan. On the basis of Raosaheb’s complaint, a case was registered against Pratik Avhad, Balu Avhad, Kusum Avhad, Mahendra Deshmukh and Devendra Sontakke.



Police custody for 3 accused

Among them, Pratik, Deshmukh and Sontakke were arrested by the police at same the night. When all three accused were produced in the court on Saturday, the court remanded them in police custody for three days. Police Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh said the remaining two accused were absconding and the search was on.