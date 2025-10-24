Man attacks journalist, threatens family in Baijipura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A troublemaker attacked a journalist in Baijipura and threatened his family after demanding free cigarettes.

The accused, Ajay Shejwal, forcibly took money from the family’s shop and performed obscene gestures. Police have registered a case against him at Jinsi Police Station. Satish Kharat (47), a local journalist and shop owner, was at his shop on October 23 around 8:00 p.m. when Shejwal asked for free cigarettes. When Kharat refused, Shejwal verbally abused him and tried to snatch money from the counter. Kharat resisted, prompting Shejwal to pull out a knife and threaten him. Despite Kharat’s family rushing to help, Shejwal continued to abuse them and make obscene gestures. Kharat sustained injuries in the attack. After the incident, Shejwal fled before police could arrive.