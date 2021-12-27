Man attacks wife with knife

Aurangabad, Dec 26: A man attacked his wife with a knife and abused her brothers and parents over domestic dispute near Shitlamata Mandir, Padampura area on December 21. The accused has been identified as Vijay Jagdish Barandwal.

Complainant mentioned that her husband Vijay attacked her with a knife and threatened to kill her. Vijay’s cousins Dinesh Ghansham Barandwal, Yogesh Tarachand Katare (all residents of Padampura) beat her two abused and beat her two brothers.

A case has been registered in Vedantnagar police station against Vijay Barandwal, Dinesh Barandwal, Yogesh Katare and one woman.