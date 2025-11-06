Man attempts suicide by consuming pesticide near Rajura village

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the latest incident, a 41-year-old man attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in a field near Rajura village under Waluj police station limits on November 4 around 1.30 pm.

The man, identified as Sakharam Sawant, was found unconscious in the field. Suraj Sawant immediately rushed him to a private hospital near the Limbegaon toll plaza, where he is currently receiving treatment. Waluj police have registered a case, and police sub-inspector Dashrath Khosre is investigating the matter.