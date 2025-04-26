Man awarded life imprisonment for murdering wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sessions court judge, S A Sinha, has awarded life imprisonment to Siddheshwar Gangashankar Trivedi (Rukmini Square, Pisadevi) on the charge of killing his wife by strangulating her and then hitting her with iron dumbbells, in front of his two minor children. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 37,000 on the accused.

Meanwhile, the court has instructed the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to get compensation paid to the deceased’s daughter against the loss under the government scheme.

Siddhesh works as a clerk in the market committee. In the wee hours of February 15, 2021, he entered into an argument with his wife, Kavita and later on murdered her. Later on, he locked his 8-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter near the body of Kavita (who was lying in a pool of blood) and ran away. Hearing the crying sound of the children, the neighbours broke open the door and rescued them in the evening. Chikalthana police had seized a boulder, iron dumbbells, a rod and a mobile from the spot.

On learning about Kavita’s death, her father Jagdish Awasthi, along with relatives, arrived at Pisadevi from Lonar (Nashik). The grief-stricken Awasthi then lodged complained against Siddhesh. The police succeeded in arresting the accused from Daman after one and a half months. Since then the accused is cooling his heels in jail.

It may be noted that then PSI P B Thubey filed a chargesheet. The additional public prosecutor Satish Mundwadkar recorded statements of 11 witnesses in the case. The witness of Kavita’s daughter turned out to be very important. The assistant police inspector Sharda Waghmare acted as pairvi officer, while PSI Sharda Satdive and head constable Sunil Dhere investigated the case.