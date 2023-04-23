Man beats mother, sets house ablaze

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man severely beat his mother and wife as his mother refused to register the farmland in his name and also set his house ablaze. The incident occurred at Deulgaon Bazar in Sillod tehsil on April 16. A case was registered with Sillod police station against the accused son Sandu Tulshiram Shirsat on Sunday.

Police said complainant Sugandhabai Shirsat (55) has two sons. She has a farm on the outskirts of the village and she lives on the farm. Her sons lives separately. Her elder son Sandu is a habitual drunkard. He frequently used to beat his mother and his wife demanding his mother to register the farmland in his name. On April 16 afternoon, he beat his mother and wife and also set the house on fire. The articles in the house were reduced to ashes but there was no casualty. On Sunday, his mother lodged a complaint and a case was registered against Sandu. Constable Anant Joshi is further investigating the case.