Man bites off friend’s arm on refusal to lend money

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man abused and bit off his friend’s arm at Bhagyanagar on Monday when the latter refused to lend him money. A case was registered with Kranti Chowk Police Station against Shriram Biyani.

According to details, the complainant Devendra Gangadhar Jagtap (43) and the accused Shriram Biyani were friends for years.

Devendra was at home on Monday evening. The accused came to his friends house and demanded money. When the complainant refused to lend him money, Biyani became angry and abused his friend.

Devendra told him not to abuse him. This increased anger of the accused who bit off his friend’s arm and also threatened of dire consequences.

Devendra lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk Police Station against Biyani. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused.