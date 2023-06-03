Man booked for lewd conversation on stolen phone

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2023 08:05 PM 2023-06-03T20:05:01+5:30 2023-06-03T20:05:01+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Waluj MIDC police booked an unidentified man for stealing a mobile phone from the house of a ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police booked an unidentified man for stealing a mobile phone from the house of a woman and later making lewd conversation with her on the stolen phone.

Police said, a 28-year-old woman lives in the Wadgaon area. Her mobile phone was stolen from her house in the wee hours on Friday. When she contacted the stolen phone on another number, the person started a lewd conversation with her. She informed about it to her husband. He then contacted the person on the phone, but he abused him. Hence, the woman lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station.

