Man booked for making photos of girl viral

Aurangabad

Cyber police of Aurangabad rural police booked a man for making the photos of a girl viral on social media. A case has been registered with the rural cyber police station.

Police said, the marriage of a 22-year-old girl from Phulambri was arranged and her engagement was done. However, her parents canceled this nuptial tie due to some reason. Then her relatives started searching for another boy for her. Enraged over it, her photos were made viral from a Facebook account named Sandeep Saraf. As her photos went viral, her marriage with another person was canceled. The photos were uploaded between November 2, 2022, and December 6, 2022. As the victim was defamed on social media, she lodged a complaint with cyber police station. PI S A Udar is further investigating the case.