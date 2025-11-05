Man booked for raping woman under marriage pretext; five accused including two women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have registered a case against five people, including two women, for repeatedly raping and blackmailing a 26-year-old woman over three years in the Shrikrishna park area of Sillod. The main accused, Devendra Karande, befriended the victim through WhatsApp, promising marriage before exploiting her physically and threatening to leak her obscene videos.

According to police, the woman, who is pursuing her education and lives in the Shrikrishna Park area, came into contact with Devendra through social media. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship. Devendra invited her to his house, where he allegedly raped her and recorded the act on his phone. He later blackmailed her with those videos, forcing her to meet him repeatedly. Between 2022 and 2025, Devendra continued to assault the victim under threat. He was reportedly aided by Shobha Karande, Santosh Karande, Mayur Karande, and Pratiksha Shete all residents of Tilaknagar, Sillod. Police said the group also harassed and threatened the woman with serious consequences if she spoke out. Following the victim’s complaint, Sillod city police registered a case against all five accused and launched an investigation into the matter.