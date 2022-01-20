Man booked for sending lewd videos to woman

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Chikalthana police booked a man for sending lewd videos to a married woman from various mobile phone numbers and demanding sexual favours. The accused has been identified as Raju Sukhdev Chandanshiv.

Police said, the complainant in her complaint mentioned, that the accused was following her for the past few days and was demanding sexual favours from her. He also threatened her to click her video and share it to her son. From January 13, he started sending lewd videos to her. The victim then lodged a complaint to PI Devidas Gaat in Chaikalthana police station. The police are searching the accused.