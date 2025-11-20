Man brandishing sword and knife arrested in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have arrested Parvez alias Shahrukh Shaikh, who had been terrorizing local residents in Jogeshwari area by roaming with a sword and knife. Two sharp weapons worth Rs 5,500 have been seized.

Acting on confidential information received by senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade, a team led by PSI Sagar Patil trapped and arrested the suspect. A 14-inch knife and a 28-inch sword were recovered. Police confirmed he had been threatening locals using these weapons. A case has been registered, and several police personnel contributed to the operation.