Man brandishing sword and knife arrested in Waluj
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 20, 2025 22:20 IST2025-11-20T22:20:14+5:302025-11-20T22:20:14+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Police have arrested Parvez alias Shahrukh Shaikh, who had been terrorizing local residents in Jogeshwari area by roaming with a sword and knife. Two sharp weapons worth Rs 5,500 have been seized.
Acting on confidential information received by senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade, a team led by PSI Sagar Patil trapped and arrested the suspect. A 14-inch knife and a 28-inch sword were recovered. Police confirmed he had been threatening locals using these weapons. A case has been registered, and several police personnel contributed to the operation.