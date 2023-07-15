Man breaking ATM nabbed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 15, 2023 11:30 PM 2023-07-15T23:30:02+5:30 2023-07-15T23:30:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The Waluj MIDC police arrested a thief trying to break ATM in Waluj industrial area in the ...

Man breaking ATM nabbed | Man breaking ATM nabbed

Man breaking ATM nabbed

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a thief trying to break ATM in Waluj industrial area in the wee hours on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Sandeep Bajirao Thorat (28, Waluj).

Police said, the Waluj MIDC police team was patrolling in the Waluj Industrial area. At around 2 am, the team saw that a man is breaking the ATM in Kamkar Chowk in Waluj industrial area. The police immediately arrested him. Based on the complaint lodged by the Bank’s security officer Pralhad Kubde, a case has been registered against Thorat.

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur