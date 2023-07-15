Man breaking ATM nabbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a thief trying to break ATM in Waluj industrial area in the wee hours on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Sandeep Bajirao Thorat (28, Waluj).

Police said, the Waluj MIDC police team was patrolling in the Waluj Industrial area. At around 2 am, the team saw that a man is breaking the ATM in Kamkar Chowk in Waluj industrial area. The police immediately arrested him. Based on the complaint lodged by the Bank’s security officer Pralhad Kubde, a case has been registered against Thorat.