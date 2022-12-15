Man buries dead wife in house due to poverty

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Waluj police have revealed the mystery of the skeleton found on Wednesday in the kitchen of a house locked for three months in Waluj area. The man on Thursday confessed that he with the help of his mother-in-law buried his dead wife under the kitchen platform as he had no money to perform her last rites.

Police said that Suryakant Shelke has a house in Samta Colony in Waluj. He had given two rooms to Kakasaheb Bhuigad (47, Dhanora, Phulambri) on rent, seven months back. He lived with his family members there. During the Navratri festival, he went to his native place with his family but did not return. Shelke on several occasions called Bhuigad on phone and demanding his outstanding rent amount. However, he did not paid it. Hence, Shelke then opened the locked house on Wednesday. He found that the part under the kitchen platform was dug. When he further dug it, he found a skeleton in the ditch. He immediately informed the Waluj police. The skeleton was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post mortem.

The police launch a search for Bhuigad and nabbed him at Pandharpur. They brought him, his daughter Nandini (9) and mother-in-law Kadubai Jadhav to the police station. He confessed that his wife was sick and died on August 22. As he was not having money for performing last rites and hence he buried her in the kitchen. The police resolved the case in just 24 hours. DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat congratulated the Waluj police. The further investigation is on and the real reason of the death will be clear after the report of post mortem is received, said PI Sachin Ingole.