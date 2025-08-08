Man caught with country-made pistol near Tisgaon slum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police from Waluj MIDC station on Friday arrested a man in possession of a country-made pistol near the Tisgaon slum area.

The accused, identified as Amit Sudam Lahane (21), a resident of Shivshahinagar, Mukundwadi, was found carrying the firearm worth around Rs 25,000. Based on a tip-off received by police sub-inspector Dinesh Ban, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed. As he failed to produce a valid arms license, a case was registered against him under the Arms Act. Police confirmed that the accused is a habitual offender. The operation was carried out under the guidance of police inspector Rameshwar Gade and police sub-inspector Manoj Shinde. The team included PSI Dinesh Ban, along with constables Vilas Wagh, Babasaheb Kakde, Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, Vishal Patil, and Lakhan Ghusinge.