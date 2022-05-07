Man commits suicide

Aurangabad, May 7:

A 40 years man committed suicide by hanging himself at Omsainagar in Kamlapur area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rajebhau Ramhari Tangade.

The family members and the neighbours with the help of the police rushed Tangade to Government Hospital in unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Dashrath Khosre is further investigating the case.