Man commits suicide after knowing wife’s love affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man after knowing that his wife has an extramarital affair committed suicide by hanging himself at Rajalwadi in Sillod city. The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning. The Sillod city police registered a case against the wife and his paramour. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Gangaram Aarke (32).

According to the complaint lodged by Pradeep’s brother Jagannath Aarke, Pradeep’s wife Anita (27) have an affair with Bhausaheb Vijay Aarke (22). Pradeep came to know about it and frequent quarrels erupted among the husband and wife on this issue. He tried to convince her to leave Bhausaheb, but Anita did not listen to him. She then told about the quarrels to Bhausaheb. Anita and Bhausaheb then started torturing Pradeep. Fed up with constant torture, Pradeep hanged himself in the farm.

Under the guidance of PI Sheshrao Udar, ASI B V Zinzurde is further investigating the case.

Pradeep consumed poison earlier

Pradeep married to Anita, seven years back and they have two daughters. Anita and Bhausaheb severely beat him and as he could not bear the insult, he consumed insecticide on August 17. He was admitted in a hospital and was discharged on August 18.