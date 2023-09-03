Man commits suicide after sending message to friend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in a well after sending a message to his friend on Whatsapp that he is committing suicide. His friend and relatives are receiving the message started searching him on Saturday at around 11 pm, but found dead in a well at Mitmitta area on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Babasaheb Patil.

Umesh lived with his family in Prakashnagar in Mukundwadi area. He worked in a company related to the film industry. On Saturday, he had gone to his sister’s house in Mitmitta. He left her house at around 11 pm and committed suicide by jumping in the well.

On receiving the information Cantonment police station PSI Eknath Narwade, P A Bawaskar and others rushed the spot. The fire brigade jawans searched him in the well and took him out.